First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

First Hawaiian has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 58,256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

