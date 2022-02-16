First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$39.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) received a C$39.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.84.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM traded down C$0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.58. 949,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,367. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$23.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.