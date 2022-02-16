First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

