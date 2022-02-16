First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 96,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,566. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.