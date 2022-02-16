Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of SVVC opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.23.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 69.42% and a return on equity of 1.83%.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
