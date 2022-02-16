Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 69.42% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

