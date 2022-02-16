FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading 0.6% Higher

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 153,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 122,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 62.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

