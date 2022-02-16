Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 33,601 Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $281,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

NUHY stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

