Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 34,017 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 427.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,017 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000.

SVXY opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.07.

