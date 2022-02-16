Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 824.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $58.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.