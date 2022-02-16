Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 9,462 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYBB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 407,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYBB stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $52.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

