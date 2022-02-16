Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BKUI opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71.

