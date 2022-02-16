Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

FLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

