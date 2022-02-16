Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Shares Up 3.1%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.65 and last traded at $196.65. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UZAPF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.73.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

