FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 219,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of FMC worth $132,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $73,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $49,470,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

