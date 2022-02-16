FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of FMC worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,116,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,013,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

