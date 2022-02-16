Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 1.7%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) shares fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 149 ($2.02). 26,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 128,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($2.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £150 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.88.

Get Fonix Mobile alerts:

Fonix Mobile Company Profile (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.