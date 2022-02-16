Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 1.7%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) shares fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 149 ($2.02). 26,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 128,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($2.05).
The company has a market capitalization of £150 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.88.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile (LON:FNX)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.