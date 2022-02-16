Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in FOX by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

