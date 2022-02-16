Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,872 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.84% of Kronos Bio worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRON shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $398.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

