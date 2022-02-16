Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,186 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Genuine Parts by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 66,842 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.87. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.