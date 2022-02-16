Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,745 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,306,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.71 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.