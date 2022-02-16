Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 77,298 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,298 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of EQT worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. EQT’s payout ratio is -5.67%.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

