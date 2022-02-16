Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

