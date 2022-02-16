Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%.
Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.
FSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.
