Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $24.76 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.05 or 0.07150429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.80 or 0.99774240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

