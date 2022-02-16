Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Shares of FRHC opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. Freedom has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Freedom will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

