Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Update

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

FREQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 411,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,175. The company has a market capitalization of $156.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

