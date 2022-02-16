Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.25 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.52 ($0.59) on Wednesday, hitting €37.10 ($42.16). 1,139,662 shares of the stock traded hands. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.90 and its 200 day moving average is €39.46.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

