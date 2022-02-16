frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 8.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in frontdoor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

