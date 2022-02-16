Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

FFHL opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

