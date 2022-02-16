FY2022 Earnings Forecast for General Motors Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of GM opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,233 shares of company stock worth $1,538,973 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

