FY2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Lifted by Analyst

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of FMC by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

