FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roche in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 262.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roche by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

