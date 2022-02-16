FY2022 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Lowered by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

UAA stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,615 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

