FY2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered by William Blair

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

