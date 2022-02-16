Fyooz (FYZ) Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $88,080.34 and approximately $112,348.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00106352 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

