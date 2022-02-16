Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,869 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaia were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 59,651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 40,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a PE ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 0.66. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAIA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

