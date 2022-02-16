Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GAIA opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Gaia has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

