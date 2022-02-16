Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
GAIA opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Gaia has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 0.66.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
