GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.710-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAMCO Investors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS.

GBL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,673. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $599.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

