Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 9,277,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,544. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

