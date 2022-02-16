Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,780,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 27,300,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of GOTU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 9,277,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

