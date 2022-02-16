Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GRMN opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

