Gatechain Token Market Capitalization Hits $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105661 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

