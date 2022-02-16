GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

