Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Generac updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $41.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.68. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.78.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.