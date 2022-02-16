Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

G stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. Genpact has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Genpact by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

