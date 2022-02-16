Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Greenbrier Companies worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

GBX opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

