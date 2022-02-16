Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.93 Million Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Surgery Partners worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Surgery Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.