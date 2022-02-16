Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.98 Million Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of OptimizeRx worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,212. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

OPRX stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $864.16 million, a PE ratio of 347.36 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

