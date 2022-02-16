Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,788 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Qualtrics International worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 999,451 shares of company stock worth $31,460,239. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

