Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.21 and traded as high as C$2.52. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 9,053 shares.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of C$114.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.21.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.