German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,398. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

